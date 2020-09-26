1/
Claude (CR) Martin
Claude (CR) Martin of Gloucester passed peacefully at his home on September 21, 2020.

In addition to his parents, and many siblings, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Sonya (Sunny) Knutsen Martin. He is survived by his sons, CR (Randy) Martin, Jr. (Eileen) and Matthew Martin, of Hampton; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

CR and Sunny owned and operated Furniture Fashions in Newport News until their retirement.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, with Rev. Gene Cecil officiating.

Services under the direction of W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
