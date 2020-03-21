Home

Clayton Charles Hudson

Clayton Charles Hudson Obituary
Clayton Charles Hudson died on February 24, 2020. At his request, no memorial service will be held.

Clayton was a resident of Williamsburg for 51 years. He was born in Topeka, Kansas and lived in several different states before settling in Williamsburg.

Clayton was an Army intelligence, Non-Commissioned Officer. He signed up for the Army while WWII was underway. Shortly after he finished basic training, the war came to an end. He was then sent to South Korea and worked as an MP.

He was predeceased in death by his wife, Ruth S. Hudson. They were married 71 years. Survivors include his daughters, Lisa Galvin and Dianne Hudson, 3 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Clayton loved playing the guitar. He was a member of the Elderberry Jam Bluegrass and Playing for Fun bands. He was frequently seen preforming with musicians at Jay's Jam, Toano Firehouse, JCC Senior Center and community jams in Norge & Newport News.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 21, 2020
