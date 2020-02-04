|
|
Dr. Clayton Glenn Holloway, age 74, of Wilkesboro, N.C., passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Rose Glen Village. He was born September 2, 1945 in Wilkes County, N.C. to Ira Glenn and Ethel McCurdy Holloway. He attended Lincoln Heights High School (class of 1963) and graduated from NC A&T State University in Greensboro with Bachelor of Science and Master of Arts degrees. He continued his education at Bowling Green State University in Ohio where he received his PhD in English in 1975. After receiving post-doctoral teaching fellowships via Fulbright (Department of Education) and the Lilly Foundation, Dr. Holloway began his professional teaching career as a counselor and instructor at NC A&T State University in Greensboro (until 1969) and Iowa State University (until 1972). He then obtained an assistant professorship in English at Appalachian State University and joined Hampton University in 1976 as an associate professor. By the time he retired from Hampton University, Dr. Holloway was an Old Dominion Distinguished Professor of Humanity and had served as a university trustee, a reviewer of proposals for the National Endowment for Capital Humanities, and an electoral for the Virginia Foundation for Humanities.
Dr. Holloway was an avid reader and prolific writer and often shared his pieces with friends and family. He was a member of the Modern Language Association, National Council of Teachers of English, College Language Association, Mid-Atlantic Writers Association, and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated. His additional interests included walking, reviewing films, traveling, and refinishing antiques, and he loved spending time with his family and would often leave without notice because he did not like formal goodbyes.
Dr. Holloway was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Billy and Robert Holloway; sister, Sylvia Holloway; and half-sister, Myrtle Gore.
Surviving are his only daughter, Lynn Holloway of Hampton, Virginia; brothers, Thomas Holloway of Greensboro, N.C., Walter "Clyde" Holloway of Winston Salem, N.C.; sisters, Lois Saner of Boomer, N.C. and Betty Carlton and spouse Julius Carlton of Moravian Falls, N.C.; and a host of nieces, nephews, and greats.
Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Miller Funeral Chapel in North Wilkesboro, N.C. A private burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in North Wilkesboro, N.C. The family will receive friends at Miller Funeral Service from 12:30-1:00 on Sunday prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Ira and Ethel Holloway Scholarship Trust fund. Miller Funeral Service in North Wilkesboro, N.C. is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be made to www.millerfuneralservice.com.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 4, 2020