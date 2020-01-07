Home

CLAYTON "KATIE" RYDER Obituary
Clayton "Katie" Ryder, 88, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 4, 2020 after a short illness. She is survived by her 5 children; Linda, Luther Jr, Elizabeth, Cheryl and Michael; 43 grandchildren and great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Luther; her daughter, Cathy and her great-grandson, Christopher.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. The family requests that those attending the visitation or service please wear something purple. A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Central Baptist Church, 2739 Hampton Hwy, Yorktown. Interment will follow in Hampton Veterans Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Central Baptist Church. "Life is not measured by the breaths that you take, but by the moments that take your breath away." Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 7, 2020
