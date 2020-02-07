Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Amory Funeral Home,
Grafton, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park.
Resources
More Obituaries for Clemmer Hamby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clemmer Ray Hamby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clemmer Ray Hamby Obituary
Newport News, Va. – Clemmer Ray Hamby, 73, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Ray was a native and lifelong resident of Newport News where he worked for the City of Newport News for 35 years before retiring in 2008. He was an active member and volunteer for Liberty Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years Karen Hamby and his parents Willard and Dorothy Hamby and sister Patricia A. Gaddis. He is survived by his sister Nancy Fletcher and brother Willard Hamby Jr. and sister-in-law and caregiver Cheryl McCarty and 6 nieces

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 with interment to follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6:00 to 7:30 pm in Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clemmer's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -