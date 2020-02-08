|
|
Yorktown, Va. – Clemmer Ray Hamby, 73, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Ray was a native and lifelong resident of Newport News where he worked for the City of Newport News for 35 years before retiring in 2008. He was an active member and volunteer for Liberty Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 36 years Karen Hamby and his parents Willard and Dorothy Hamby and sister Patricia A. Gaddis. He is survived by his sister Nancy Fletcher and brother Willard Hamby Jr. and sister-in-law and caregiver Cheryl McCarty and 6 nieces and his companions Scarlett Rose and Pugsley Mae.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020 with interment to follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6:00 to 7:30 pm in Amory Funeral Home, Grafton, Va.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 8, 2020