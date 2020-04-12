Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Resources
More Obituaries for Cleo Huskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cleo Huskey Sr.


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cleo Huskey Sr. Obituary
Cleo Huskey, Sr., age 95 of Hayes, passed away peacefully at home on April 9, 2020. Cleo was born in Gaffney, SC, on March 30, 1925. He served in the US Navy and a Veteran of WWII. Upon completion of his service in the military, Cleo worked as an auto body repairman, eventually opening his shop in Newport News, VA. In 1976 he relocated his shop to its current location in Hayes, VA. Cleo was an overall outdoorsman. He enjoyed mud bogging, NASCAR races, and gardening. However, his true passion was hunting, fishing, and just hanging out, making memories with his fellow sportsmen at the James River Rod & Gun Club, of which he was a lifetime member. Cleo was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years Odessa Huskey. He leaves to cherish his memory, daughter, Diana Cook, and son Cleo "Bubba" Huskey, Jr., and his wife Amy, grandchildren, Tonya Cook, Shannon Cook, and wife Jennifer, Aaron Huskey and wife Stacey, Brent Huskey, Keith Huskey and wife Reginia, great-grandchildren, Austin, Logan, Aubrey, Levi, Sienna, Leah and Lauren. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In memory of Cleo, contributions may be given to Providence Baptist Church, 3501 Providence Road, Hayes, VA 23072 or James River Rod & Gun Club, 1802 Bayberry Court, Suite-102, Richmond, VA 23226 or c/o Anne Dyal 8374 Kitchener Drive, Gloucester, VA 23061. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cleo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -