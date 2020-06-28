CLEVELAND "JOHNNY" BRANDT
Cleveland "Johnny" Brandt, 76, was called home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born in Newport News and had been a lifelong resident. Johnny loved riding his bike through the neighborhood to visit family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Cleveland Brandt and his brother, Freddy Brandt. He is survived by his siblings, Jerry Brandt of Newport News, Mike Brandt of Alabama and Diana Brandt of Hayes.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
