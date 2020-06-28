Cleveland "Johnny" Brandt, 76, was called home on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. He was born in Newport News and had been a lifelong resident. Johnny loved riding his bike through the neighborhood to visit family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Gertrude and Cleveland Brandt and his brother, Freddy Brandt. He is survived by his siblings, Jerry Brandt of Newport News, Mike Brandt of Alabama and Diana Brandt of Hayes.



A Graveside Service will be held at 1:00p.m. on Monday, June 29, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



