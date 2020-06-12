Mr. Clifford C. Knox, Jr., 80, of Hampton, VA transitioned to be with the Lord on Sunday, June 7, 2020. Services are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Friendship Baptist Church, 1135 37th Street, Newport News, VA 23607. Viewing will be held 2 hours prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. Due to CDC regulations, services will be for the family only at 1:00 p.m. It is the desire of the Knox family that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers. Professional services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store