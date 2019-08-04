|
Clifford H. Bridgman, 70, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. Born in North Carolina, Cliff grew up in Hampton and later moved to York County. He started his career at the Newport News Shipyard, then worked for multiple contractors at Langley and ended his career working for Anheuser-Busch as a Maintenance Supervisor until his retirement. It was at Anheuser-Busch that he was most proud of his accomplishments and achievements. He was always mechanically inclined and could fix anything. He enjoyed shooting pool, going out on the boat, fishing and cooking. He would grill the best steak and always had a cold beer for you when you came by. He is survived by his wife, Wanda; his kids who always loved him no matter what, daughter, Kim Kubisiak (Kelly); and son, Cliff Bridgman (Kristen); two incredible grandsons, Keegan Kubisiak and Tyler Bridgman; his loving siblings: sister, Georgia Graves (Mike) and brother, Gerald Bridgman. A private celebration of Cliff's life will be held by his children. Because Cliff was always a lover of cats, please donate to the ASPCA/SPCA or other .
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019