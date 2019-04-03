|
Clifford "Pete" K. Montgomery, born November 25, 1943, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He retired from Mueller Martini Manufacturing after 20 years. Pete loved riding his motorcycle, fishing, going to Nascar races and spending time with his family and friends.Pete was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Dollie Montgomery. Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 39 years, Lana; his daughter, Laura Harrell (Joseph); his sons, Clifford Montgomery, Jr., Chris Montgomery and Michael Montgomery; two grandchildren, Amanda Jochens (Jason) and Bailey Montgomery; and niece, Elizabeth Alkareh. The family will receive friends from 12:00 – 1:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Open Door Baptist Church, 14 Deep Creek Rd., Newport News, VA 23606. A Memorial Service will begin at 1:00 pm at the church by Rev. Ray Sloan. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 3, 2019