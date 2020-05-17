Clyde Carlton Lane
1934 - 2020
Clyde Carlton Lane, 86, of Hertford, NC, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020 in Edenton House.

Mr. Lane was born in Perquimans County on January 18, 1934, and was the son of the late John Martin and Martha Ann Alexander "Annie" Lane. A machinist, he retired from NASA, LANGLEY, VA. He was a member of Hertford Baptist Church, and also enjoyed membership in the Perquimans Masonic Lodge #106 and the William P. Stallings Post 126 of the American Legion. A veteran, he had served in the US Army.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Jean Butt Lane; sisters, Alma Hurdle (Robert), Julia Weston (Blake), and infant Ida Mae Lane; brothers, Winford "Buck" Lane (Madeline), Calvin Lane, and infant William Lane; and by a brother-in-law, Frank Gibson.

Surviving are his sister, Selma Gibson of Daytona Beach, FL; a brother, Preston Lane and wife, Kay, of Hampton, VA; a sister-in-law, Clara Lane of Amelia Island, FL; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are Lois Jean's children, Rhonda Lane Gregory and husband, Danny, of Hertford, Tammy Lane Lassiter and husband, Sammy, of Aulander, and Joseph Richard Lane and wife, Gail, of Manns Harbor, and their families.

A private service will be held Tuesday in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Don Carter. A private burial will follow in the Lane Family Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Service
Miller & Van Essendelft
MAY
19
Burial
Lane Family Cemetery.
