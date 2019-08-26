|
Fifteen years! It's hard to believe that it's been fifteen years since God called you home. It seems like just yesterday that you left us for your home on high, leaving us with precious memories of what your life means to all of us. Not a day goes by that we do not think of you and the proud legacy of your life. You were a "good man" who always led by example. Our hearts are warmed with memories of your love and support for all of us during your lifetime and it still stirs pride in each one of us to say you were the patriarch of our family. You were, without a doubt, the greatest husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather ever! And we will love you forever.
Loving and Missing You So Much!
Your Family
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 26, 2019