Clyde H. Poindexter "Pete" passed away on Monday, October 28, 2019 in Midland Texas with his loving family by his side.
Pete proudly served his Country in the United States Army from 1955 to 1958.
He was born in Roanoke Rapids, NC on April, 2, 1938 to the late Grover Talmadge and Alice Feagens Poindexter. He was also preceded in death by his wife Sandra Gloyd Poindexter.
Pete's career at Newport News Shipbuilding exceeded 35 years where he was an Operations Manager over Nuclear Construction/Overhaul and worked on more than 20 aircraft carries, cruisers, and submarines including the USS Enterprise and the USS Nimitz. He loved baseball and even played competitive softball well into his 40's. He was an avid golfer and a loyal Washington Redskin fan.
He is survived by his son, Stephen Poindexter and his wife, Christina of Austin TX and his children Taylor, Ashleigh, Stephen, Jr, and Ryan; his daughter, Amy Poindexter Wheeler and her husband, Scott of Midland, TX and her children Justin and Lauren; his brother, Sonny Poindexter of Roanoke Rapids; his sister, Barbara Wightman of Lapeer, Michigan and brother-in-law, Bob Gloyd and his wife, Candace of Austin, Texas.
Funeral services will be held Monday November 4, 2019 at 2 P.M. in the Chapel of Askew Funeral and Cremation Services in Roanoke Rapids with Rev. Randy Martin officiating with Military honors to follow.
Entombment will be held Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Parklawn Memorial Park in Hampton, Virginia
Arrangements are being handled by Askew Funeral and Cremation Services 731 Roanoke Ave Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.askewfs.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 2, 2019