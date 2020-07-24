Major General Clyde Wadsworth Spence, Jr. was born in Waycross, GA September 1, 1928 to Clyde Wadsworth Spence, Sr. and Doris (Towne) Spence and died Sunday, July 19, 2020 in Virginia Commonwealth Medical Center in Richmond, VA.
He attended high school in Waycross, GA and graduated from military prep school at Marion Military Institute in Marion, AL in 1945. In 1950, he graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY with a BS in Military Engineering and a commission as a second Lieutenant in the Field Artillery, whereupon he embarked on a distinguished career in the military.
During his 32 years on active duty in the Army, General Spence's service included tours of duty as a battery officer in the 82d Airborne Division; Battery Commander in the 3rd Infantry Division during the Korean War; Battalion Commander in the 8th Mechanized Division in Germany; Chief of Operations, G-3, 8th Army in Seoul, Korea; Deputy Commander, 3rd Brigade(Sep), Ist Cavalry Division in Vietnam; Assistant Division Commander, 1st Armored Division/Community Commander, Bamberg Germany; Deputy Chief of Staff, NATO's Central Army Group; Chief of the Joint US Military Advisory Group in Greece; and three tours in the Pentagon on the Department of Army Staff and in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. He served on the faculty at West Point teaching Leadership and Social Studies. He is a qualified Parachutist with 26 jumps, a Ranger, and a graduate of the Army War College.
He is the recipient of many honors and medals and travelled around the world in service of his country. General Spence's awards include the United States Distinguished Service Medal; the Vietnamese Distinguished Service Medal; the Secretary of Defense Superior Service Medal with oak leaf cluster; the Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters; the Bronze Star Medal; the Meritorious Service Medal with oak leaf cluster; the Air Medal with six oak leaf clusters; the World War II Victory Medal; six campaign stars from the Korean and Vietnam Wars; and two Distinguished Service Medals from the State of Alabama.
In June of 1982, General Spence retired from the Army to return to his alma mater, Marion Military Institute as Executive Vice President. He was appointed President of this 184 year-old Institution in 1983 and retired again in 1990, settling in Enid, OK.
General Spence is a member of Masonic Lodge 418 in Canton, OK; holder of the 32nd Degree, Scottish Rite; Past President of the Northwestern Oklahoma NAUS Chapter; a 15-yr member of the Oklahoma Veterans Council; and the First United Methodist Church in Enid. He moved to Williamsburg, VA in June, 2009 where he became a member of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church.
Clyde is preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn Maurine Davis Spence (1932-2008). He is survived by his wife Mary Ranson Spence, three children, Kevin and Suzy Collins Spence of Hampton, VA, Craig and Heather Spence Kennedy of Potomac, MD, and Donald and Holly Spence Greene of Daytona Beach, FL, and five beautiful grandchildren, Georgia Spence, Shannon Spence, Scotty Greene, Caroline Kennedy and Ava Kennedy.
A visitation will be held at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, VA on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 4 p.m. Funeral service and burial at Arlington National Cemetery will occur at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to the charity of your choice
