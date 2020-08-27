1/1
CODEE TABB HOPKINS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share CODEE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Spring Grove, Va. – Codee Tabb Hopkins, 32, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.

Codee was a native and lifelong resident of the peninsula and graduated from Heritage High School.

She was preceded in death by her father Mark Tabb Welch and brother Caleb Welch. Codee is survived by her husband James Richard Hopkins, her son Brody Lee Welch-Allebaugh and a step son Richie Rolland Hopkins, her mother Kelly Myers Welch, sister Casey Welch Smith, her grandmothers, Marcy Myers and Brenda Welch and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Amory Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Amory Funeral Home
410 Grafton Drive
Yorktown, VA 23692
757-898-5722
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Amory Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved