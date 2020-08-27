Spring Grove, Va. – Codee Tabb Hopkins, 32, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020.



Codee was a native and lifelong resident of the peninsula and graduated from Heritage High School.



She was preceded in death by her father Mark Tabb Welch and brother Caleb Welch. Codee is survived by her husband James Richard Hopkins, her son Brody Lee Welch-Allebaugh and a step son Richie Rolland Hopkins, her mother Kelly Myers Welch, sister Casey Welch Smith, her grandmothers, Marcy Myers and Brenda Welch and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and extended family.



A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in Amory Funeral Home Chapel.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store