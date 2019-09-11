|
Cody Anthony Winkler slipped away in the presence of the Lord at age 25, on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Cody was born to Deborah Adams and Richard "Andy" Winkler on October 22, 1993 in Alexandria, VA. When he was young, he was known as his parent's tender-hearted child. Cody had a very special and irreplaceable relationship with each of his brothers and sisters.
He met Ashley Osgood in middle school, when they were just 14 years old. They had a long-standing relationship and were blessed with their precious daughter, Emily, who was their greatest love. Cody felt like he was part of Ashley's family; he loved them very much.
Cody graduated Phoebus High School in 2011 and was excited to start his career at Newport News Shipbuilding's Apprentice School in 2013, where he earned his Associates degree in Engineering in 2018. He was passionate about the classes he was taking to advance his degree and planned to pursue his master's degree. We loved seeing how the hard school work just seemed to click for Cody. He was currently working a rotation as a Construction Supervisor where he met and became friends with many wonderful people.
He had a great host of friends from high school and the Apprentice School that meant so much to him; he loved having fun and spending time with them.
Cody joins his Uncle John Gretten, Aunt Peggy Huerta, and Grandfather Charles Locklear in Heaven. Left to cherish his memory are, his sweet daughter, Emily Shea Winkler and her mother Ashley Osgood, his mother and second dad Deborah and Mark Adams, father Richard Winkler, brothers Joshua Winkler (Aleksandra), Cameron Winkler, Benjamin and Aaron Grehan, sisters Amanda Shea Johnson (Jordan), Grace Sandhofer-Adams, and Madeline Adams, uncles David Gretten (Melissa), Tim Locklear (Mary Rose), Tim Rice (Joyce), Jimmy Winkler (Christy), Robert Winkler (Cindy), Wally Winkler (Gina), Mark Winkler, and aunts, Carole Knopp (David), Jennifer Hunt (Hollie), Sabrina Williamson, Valerie Fee (John), Ann Aubert (Ron), Corlee Winkler, in addition to his nephews Mace and Nicholas Winkler and niece Stoney Shea Katheryn Johnson. He also leaves his maternal grandparents Betty Gretten and David Gretten, paternal grandparents Dorothy Gibson and Robert Winkler, Sr., and a countless number of cousins and extended family that he loved so much.
Cody found himself at a moment of weakness, coupled we believe, with side effects from his medication and chose to end his life. For those who knew him, they know that this was not in Cody's nature. Cody was quiet, fun-loving, polite, respectful, generous, and was a hard worker.
The family will receive friends at 4:00 pm Wednesday September 11, 2019 with a service immediately following at 5:00 pm, at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, Entrance B. In lieu of flowers, please pray for Cody's family and friends.
And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose. Romans 8:28
