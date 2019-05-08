|
Coladean Jewison Condron, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Coladean was a resident of Newport News since 1960 and was a faithful member of Full Gospel Worship Center. She is survived by her son Paul Herbert Condron, Jr. of Gloucester; three daughters: Judy A. Sivacek of Gloucester, Mary S. Munoz-Tollinchi of Woodbridge and Amy Rae Alley of Chesapeake; two sisters: Rosie Evans of Portland, OR and Rayola Luman of Crescent City, CA; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren and 1 great, great grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband Paul; a daughter Linda Mercer; three brothers: Eddie and Harry Jewison and George Chackel; a sister Bonnie Westinghaver and a grandchild Michael Alley.The family will receive friends from 7-8 PM Thursday, May 9, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 10th, at Full Gospel Worship Center at 11 AM with burial following in Hampton Memorial Gardens. Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com
Published in Daily Press on May 8, 2019