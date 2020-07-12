Coleman L. Johnson, 76, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was a native of Hampton's Wythe area and most recently a resident of Newport News. Coleman was the President and Owner of Briggs Auto Supply, from which he retired after 30 years of service in 1999.
Coleman was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Charles Johnson and Ethel Lee Johnson. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Patricia Duke H. Johnson; daughter, Cathy Earls; son, Mike Johnson; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley J. Williams, Frederick C. Johnson, Beverly J. Sweeney, Ethel Carmines, John E. Johnson and Curtis F. Johnson; and step-son, Tom Harmon and wife, Zenny and their daughter Victoria Harmon.
A family graveside service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. A service celebrating Coleman's life will be held at a later time. Memorial donations may be made in Coleman's name to the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 (www.kidneyfund.org
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, Virginia 23601.