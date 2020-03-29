|
Colleen Marie Riley, 62, departed this earth on March 26th, 2020, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born in the Azores on September 18th, 1957 and graduated from Denbigh High School in 1975. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Alden Miller, her father, Command Sgt. Major Wilfred Harold Riley, and her sister, Victoria Riley Bryant.
Colleen, while still a teenager, assisted her mother with her dance studio, and later worked for Epcot Center at Disney World in Orlando, Florida as the lead for a dance production, China Dragon. For many years she was co-owner of a trucking company. She was known for her ability to adapt to any situation and her amazing organizational skills. She could pack up a family of five, all their belongings, including a menagerie of animals, and head out for the next adventure, some of which included cross country road trips from Florida to Oregon, California, North Carolina and, eventually, back to Virginia.
Colleen, true to her Irish heritage, had the gift of gab, was comfortable anywhere, and her wit and easy going nature made her someone you enjoyed being around. She was an avid reader, loved music and gardening, and always had a variety of animals including dogs, fish, snakes, and any creature the kids brought home and couldn't live without. She was a friend of nature and kept numerous feeders in her yard for her feathered friends.
Colleen is survived by her daughter Caitlin Miller and her partner Brandon, her son Maxwell Miller and his partner Sundance, her mother Eleanora Riley and her partner Ray, her sister Shannon Smith and her husband Terry, her brother Sean Riley, her brother Kerry Riley and his wife Jennifer, her granddaughter Faevyn, her nephews Stephen Hogge, Shea Hogge and his partner Caitlin B., Eric and Duane Hudnall, Brendan Riley, nieces Brandice Bryant, Myra Bryant and her partner Andrew P., Sarah Bryant and her partner Andrew S., grand-nephews Jesse, Liam, and Daniel, and grand-nieces Layla, Aiden, and her beloved cat Precious, faithful and loyal companion.
The family wishes to thank Riverside Hospice for the tender care Colleen received in her final days. In lieu of flowers, the family also wishes that donations be made to the SPCA or animal shelter of your choice. A Memorial Service for Colleen will be planned at a future date.
