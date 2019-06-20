|
Collena Virginia Rodriquez, 76, widow of Candido A. Rodriquez, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Surviving are her children, Wanda, Karen, Claude and Juanito; six grandchildren; one great-grandson.
The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 PM Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hampton. Immediately following at 1:00 PM. a Funeral Mass will be celebrated, with interment in Hampton Memorial Gardens.
Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Tradition in Hampton, 757-825-8070. To read the entire obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 20, 2019