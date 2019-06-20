Home

Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Hampton, VA
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Conception Catholic Church
Hampton, VA
Collena Virginia Rodriquez

Collena Virginia Rodriquez Obituary
Collena Virginia Rodriquez, 76, widow of Candido A. Rodriquez, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019. Surviving are her children, Wanda, Karen, Claude and Juanito; six grandchildren; one great-grandson.

The family will receive friends from 12-1:00 PM Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Hampton. Immediately following at 1:00 PM. a Funeral Mass will be celebrated, with interment in Hampton Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements are by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Tradition in Hampton, 757-825-8070. To read the entire obituary, please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Press on June 20, 2019
