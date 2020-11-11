1/
Collesta Hedgepeth Richardson
1937 - 2020
Collesta (Annette) Hedgepeth Richardson was born on December 29, 1937 to the late Johnnie and Viola Hedgepeth in Hollister, North Carolina. She transitioned from this life on November 7, 2020.

A graduate of Cardozo High School in Washington, DC in 1957, she moved to Newport News, Virginia after marrying the love of her life, Arthur Richardson, Jr. She was preceded in death by her loving husband in 2016.

Collesta is survived by her three loving children, Brandon (Lori), Sherry Johnson (Theodore), Christopher (Terri); ten grandchildren, Marcus, Jonathon, Brandy, Christina, Jordan, Alexzandrea, Justice, Anthony, Daniel, and Matthew; fifteen great-grandchildren, nine siblings, and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Collesta retired from Sears and Roebuck in 2001 after 20 years of dedicated service.

The family will receive guests for a visitation at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home in Hampton, Virginia on Friday, November 13 from 4 to 6 p.m. Home going services will be held at Gethsemane Baptist Church: 5405 Roanoke Ave., Newport News, Virginia on Saturday, November 14 at noon.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association in Collesta's name. Please visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share fond memories and words of condolence.


Published in Daily Press on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
NOV
14
Service
12:00 PM
Gethsemane Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home
2551 North Armistead Ave
Hampton, VA 23666
7578274670
