Colon Brinkley Jr.
1943 - 2020
Colon Brinkley, Jr, transitioned after a lengthy illness on Monday October 26, 2020. He was 77.

Born on January 14, 1943 in Newport New Virginia , Colon was born to Colon Brinkley, Sr., and Annie Poe Brinkley. Colon was educated in the Newport News Public System, graduating from Huntington High School in 1961. In 1962, married , Melissa McQueen Mears. Colon was employed with Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock and subsequently relocated his family to Los Angeles, CA where he was employed as a machinist with McDonnel Douglass Aircraft, Torrance, CA. Colon leaves to treasure his blessed, precious, and revered memories: Melissa Mears Brinkley, Newport News, VA, his children; sons, Antonio, Newport News, VA; Colon (Fredrika) of Hampton, VA; daughters, Alnita Brinkley, Landover, MD and Arlissa C. Brinkley Patterson (Darrell),Temple Hills, MD and Wilhelminia "Joy" Brinkley, Newport News, VA. Viewing Thursday November 5, 2020 from 12 to 6pm . Funeral Services will be held at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home on Friday November 6, 2020 at 12pm .

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Viewing
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
NOV
6
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
Funeral services provided by
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
