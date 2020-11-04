Colon Brinkley, Jr, transitioned after a lengthy illness on Monday October 26, 2020. He was 77.



Born on January 14, 1943 in Newport New Virginia , Colon was born to Colon Brinkley, Sr., and Annie Poe Brinkley. Colon was educated in the Newport News Public System, graduating from Huntington High School in 1961. In 1962, married , Melissa McQueen Mears. Colon was employed with Newport News Shipbuilding and Dry Dock and subsequently relocated his family to Los Angeles, CA where he was employed as a machinist with McDonnel Douglass Aircraft, Torrance, CA. Colon leaves to treasure his blessed, precious, and revered memories: Melissa Mears Brinkley, Newport News, VA, his children; sons, Antonio, Newport News, VA; Colon (Fredrika) of Hampton, VA; daughters, Alnita Brinkley, Landover, MD and Arlissa C. Brinkley Patterson (Darrell),Temple Hills, MD and Wilhelminia "Joy" Brinkley, Newport News, VA. Viewing Thursday November 5, 2020 from 12 to 6pm . Funeral Services will be held at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home on Friday November 6, 2020 at 12pm .



