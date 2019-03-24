Colonel Charles T. McNeil, USAF, retired, and twin brother William were born on December 18, 1932 in Akron, Ohio to Scottish immigrants, William and Margaret Aikman McNeil. Chuck graduated from Central High as Senior class president. In 1954, he graduated from Akron University as a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity, ROTC, and choral group. He was commissioned in September 1954 and began his Air Force career in Sewart AFB, Tennessee where he met and married Lonnie Pearson. Early military tours included Guam, Travis, Scotland, U. of Tennessee, Goose Bay, McGuire, and the Philippines where Lonnie lost her life in a traffic accident. After a tour in Thailand, he married Karen Brand Baird. Subsequent tours were at Wright Patterson and Langley AFB where he retired with 26 years of military service. As an Air Force officer, he received the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, two Meritorious service medals, Joint SVC commendation medal and unit awards. One of the highlights of his military career was his role as a logistical support officer at Clark AFB, Philippines where he was the air terminal manager. He participated in Operation Homecoming, the release and return of the Vietnam Prisoners of War.Following military retirement, Colonel McNeil earned a realtor and broker license and spent 20 plus years in that profession.Chuck was a member of First United Methodist Church of Fox Hill where he served in numerous positions. His greatest loves were good golf scores (considering his skill level), Outer Banks visits, travel, Cleveland Browns, and his family and friends.Survivors include Karen, his wife of forty-four years; sons, Charles (Judy), Daniel (Dee), and Timothy; step-children, Kimberly Olson (Kent), Kristina Baird (Don), Kelleen Baird (Jeff), and Kevin Baird; six grandchildren; and one great-grandson. Also surviving are two brothers, Bill (Nancy) and Jim (Carole).A celebration of Life will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at First United Methodist Church, Fox Hill followed by a reception.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the First United Methodist Church, Fox Hill. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary