Colonel George L. Price Jr.
George Lynwood Price, Jr., 94, a retired Army Colonel and veteran of the Korean and Vietnam Wars, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. Colonel Price was a lifetime member of the Trinity United Methodist Church in Newport News as well as a lifetime member of the Masonic Lodge. After graduating from Newport News High School, he achieved the unique honor of receiving a B.S. degree from both the Virginia Military Institute (Class of 1947) and the United States Military Academy (Class of 1950) at West Point, New York. Later, he received a Master's degree in Engineering from Texas A&M University. Colonel Price served on active duty through 1979 when he retired with full honors. He received numerous awards to include the Defense Superior Service Medal and the Legion of Merit.

Colonel Price is preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary Price. Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Van Price and Allen Price; his daughter, Hanni Moreno; and nine grandchildren. A military graveside service will be held at a later date.


Published in Daily Press on Sep. 30, 2020.
Thank You.
