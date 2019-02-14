Colonel Raymond Wilson "Ray" McLeod USAF Ret., of Williamsburg, VA, was called home on February 8, 2019. Born in Sumter, South Carolina on April 11, 1942, he was a dutiful son to George Allan and Thelma McLeod and a beloved brother to George McLeod (Judy), Phyllis McLeod Jordan (Terry), and Tim McLeod (Ann). Ray graduated from Clemson University and received his Master's degree from Troy State University. He served 28 years in the Air Force before retiring to Williamsburg. Ray was a devoted husband to his wife, Judith Weatherly McLeod, and a loving father to Raymond Monte McLeod (Melanie), Kenneth Wilson McLeod (LaNita), and April McLeod Knowles (Bobby). Ray was most proud of his grandchildren: Addison, Chase, Avery, Madeline and Lily. He was a mentor and friend to countless others. His hobbies included gardening, watching his beloved Clemson Tigers play football, and spending time with his family. He was an exemplary model of how to walk in faith, how to treat others, and how to take care of family. He had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to make people laugh. The visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 12-2 p.m., at Nelsen's Funeral Home in Williamsburg, VA. The Memorial service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial services will be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Ray's honor to s Family Support at WWFS.ORG.He was preceded in death by his father, Allan, and his brother, George. Judy and Ray would have celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on February 20th. He encouraged his family through every milestone, every loss, every celebration. This world is a much better place with him having been in it. A Humble Servant of God. Our Steadfast Rock. The Greatest of Men. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary