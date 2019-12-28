|
Connie Gay Stott went home to her heavenly father on December 23, 2019. She was born in Hampton, Va. on August 2, 1938. Connie graduated from Hampton High School in 1956 and continued her education at Atlantic Christian College in Wilson, North Carolina. She earned her degree at St. Leo University in Hampton, Virginia. Connie retired from NASA-Langley Research Center in 2002. She was a member of Northside Christian Church and a member of the Praymates Bible Study Class.
She was preceded in death by her parents, CWO Pender Addison Stott and Mildred Virginia Stott. Connie is survived by her children: Michael A. Hoffman of Newport News, Karen L. Hoffman and Carla G. Hoffman of Williamsburg, granddaughter Hailey M. Hoffman of Yorktown, and her sister Penney Stott Martin of Yorktown. She is also survived by her best friends of 62 years, Annette D. Anderson of Williamsburg and Maxine Llewellyn of Williamsburg, aka The Bats.
Connie was the queen of dry humor and sarcasm. She loved her golf time with her dear friends Molly, Diane, and Lorraine. She loved the Lord, was an avid reader, and loved all music.
We would like to thank our angels on earth: Barbara, Donnette, Tyrae, and Marie for the love and care of our mother. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Michael J. Fox Foundation and/or Riverside Hospice.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4 at 11:00 a.m. at Northside Christian Church. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020