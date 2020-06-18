Connie Joy Holmes
We cherish the memories of Connie Joy Holmes as we mourn her sudden loss of life this past Sunday. She leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Ron Holmes Sr. She will be dearly missed by her 5 children, Ronnie Holmes, Joy Gertz, Eva Holmes, William Holmes-Ward and Richard Hoggard. She has 11 beloved grandchildren. We will miss her kindness, love and devotion. She was always willing to help others with her advice, acceptance and endless understanding.

Viewing will be held at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 beginning at 1:00p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4:00p.m.


Published in Daily Press on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Viewing
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home
JUN
20
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
RONALD C. PERKINS FUNERAL HOME
251 WEST QUEEN STREET
Hampton, VA 23669-4005
(757) 723-3308
