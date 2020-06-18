We cherish the memories of Connie Joy Holmes as we mourn her sudden loss of life this past Sunday. She leaves behind her husband of 33 years, Ron Holmes Sr. She will be dearly missed by her 5 children, Ronnie Holmes, Joy Gertz, Eva Holmes, William Holmes-Ward and Richard Hoggard. She has 11 beloved grandchildren. We will miss her kindness, love and devotion. She was always willing to help others with her advice, acceptance and endless understanding.Viewing will be held at Ronald C. Perkins Funeral Home on Saturday, June 20, 2020 beginning at 1:00p.m. followed by a funeral service at 4:00p.m.