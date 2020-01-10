Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Connie McCartney
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Phoebus United Methodist Church
Connie Marie McCartney


1947 - 2020
Connie Marie McCartney, 72, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020. A native and lifelong resident of Hampton, Connie had worked many years for Hampton General Hospital and then Sentara in financial counseling. She was a longtime member and former choir member of Phoebus United Methodist Church.

Connie is survived by her husband, Jerry McCartney; children, Mark Johnson and Dennis "DJ" Johnson; step-children, Ray Condrey and Laura Everhart; sister, Mary Ann Vanesse and husband Alan; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; and three nieces and their families.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10am, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Phoebus United Methodist Church with interment to follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday from 6-7:30 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S. Armistead Ave, Hampton.

The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 10, 2020
