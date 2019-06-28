Conny Ray Perkins (Perk) was taken to be with the Lord on Friday, June 14, 2019.Conney was born on July 28, 1956 in Pitt County, NC to the late Hattie Mae Morris (Washington) and Robert Lee Perkins. He grew up in Newport News, VA and was raised by his grandparents, the late Daniel Lee Washington and Ina Mae Washington. He attended High School at Ferguson and was an All Star athlete in Track and Field. He enjoyed dancing and spending time with his son, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his Sister Gloria Jean Blakney (Perkins) brother's Calvin Ford and Preston Perkins. Surviving family members include one son; Zyion Harrison, his uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces and cousins.



The viewing is from 5pm to 7pm on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions at 2609 Cunningham Dr., Hampton, Va 23666.



A Celebration of Life will be held at New Hope Baptist Church., 1415 Big Bethel Rd, Hampton, VA 23666 on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11am. Interment will be at Hampton Memorial Gardens, Hampton, VA. Arrangements by Poole's Funeral Home, Sabrina Hardy-Newby, Funeral Directress at 757-357-4743. Published in Daily Press on June 28, 2019