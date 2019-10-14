|
|
Conrad "Junie" Ulysses Thomas Jr, age 86, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born December 12, 1932 in Williamsburg to the late Conrad U. and Maedell Neathery Thomas. He was a lifelong Williamsburg resident. Conrad was preceded in death by his wife Rosa Lee.
Surviving are his children, Bryan and Eric Thomas of Williamsburg; Dedie Adams (Van) of Missouri; James Thomas of Nevada; Vicky Kovach (Frank) of North Carolina; his brother, Norman Thomas of Williamsburg; sister, Linda Jones (Tom) of Norfolk; 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, from 6-8pm, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg. A service will follow on October 16, 11am, at Williamsburg Memorial Park, 130 King William Dr, Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 14, 2019