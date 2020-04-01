|
Connie went to be in glory with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 30. She was born on September 21, 1948 to Mary Lattig Scholl and Edmund R. Scholl in Irvington, New Jersey. She went to Perth Amboy High School and then Caldwell College in New Jersey. While in college she met and fell in love with Peter Schaub. They were married on November 28, 1970 and moved to Northern Virginia. Connie worked in the travel business until she stayed at home to raise her children, Gretchen and Johanna. She was a tireless worker on behalf of her children and was for many years employed in the Fairfax County schools. Upon retirement in 2010, she moved with Peter to the Williamsburg area. She made friends easily and was devoted to these many relationships through the years. She was an active volunteer serving at Grove Christian Outreach Center in their summer lunch and Christmas programs for children. Her commitment to others in her way of life was a testimony to her faith. Connie and her husband Peter have been active members of Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church, where she taught a ladies Bible study. Connie is survived by her husband Peter, daughters Gretchen Williams and Johanna Schaub Aipperspach, her granddaughter Kelsey Aipperspach who was a God given joy to her, her sister Roberta Lisi, niece Jennifer Martelli, nephews Lance Brossa and Jesse Brossa, great niece Nina Brossa, and great nephew Joseph Martelli. Please leave any condolences www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 1, 2020