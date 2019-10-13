|
|
Constance "Connie" E. Lane, 85, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019. She was born in Danville, Virginia on October 20, 1933 to the late Howard Ellington and Sadie Graham Gilliland. She was predeceased by her husband, John Henry Lane, Jr. and her son, Michael William Lane.
She is survived by her son, Steven Curtis Lane (Jennifer); stepson, John Henry Lane, III (Teresa); sister, Ramona Gravett (Bill); three grandchildren; and three great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be conducted at 6 PM on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the Sturtevant Event Center, 5100 Portsmouth Blvd Portsmouth, VA 23701. The family will receive friends for half an hour prior to and following the service. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 13, 2019