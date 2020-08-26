Constance "Connie" Green Mitchell, age 92 of Newport News, went to be with her Lord Jesus on August 23, 2020. Family members and devoted caregivers were beside her in her final days and hours.Connie was born in Cleveland, OH on Dec. 31, 1927 to Clarence P. and Muriel C. Green. She grew up in Huntington, WV and came to know and love Jesus as a youth. A good student, she graduated from Duke University in 1950 with a chemistry degree. Education behind her, she married her Duke sweetheart, George Stanley (Stan) Mitchell, Jr. on June 30, 1950. They moved to Richmond, VA where Connie worked in a medical research lab while her husband was in medical school at MCV. Married to a family practitioner, her life as a homemaker in Newport News was full. She raised three children, graciously entertained medical interns/residents, collected for the Heart Fund, and brought neighbors together with her annual soup parties. Her passion was her church; she was a Deacon and enjoyed working alongside Hidenwood Presbyterian Women, loving and serving as the hands of Christ. Connie's favorite volunteer job was tutoring Hidenwood Elementary students who needed special attention. She studied each child, and found an interest she used to motivate a love for learning. She was faithful to this effort for over 15 years.Connie's interests included a lifelong love of horses (Troubadour was her favorite horse shared with her daughters), always a dog or cat or both in her home. Connie had a green thumb for houseplants, enjoyed Duke basketball, sunsets over the James River and playing Scrabble. She had an appreciation for art, the symphony, and ballet. She loved to collect newspaper clippings for family members that spoke to her interest in their particular careers or challenges, presented in a folder.Connie wasn't quite perfect as a homemaker. Always losing her glasses, she made the family late to church; she often burned the dinner rolls, and she held onto things unfashionably long as a "child of the Depression".Connie humbly revealed the fruits of the Spirit in her quiet and contented manner: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control were remarkably consistent in her character. In gratitude for any small kindness done for her, Connie would say sweetly, "Thank you for being you." She was appreciative of her many blessings and often said, "I've had a beautiful life and raised three wonderful children." Connie's life was well-lived and her memory will be treasured by those who knew her and be a positive influence for future generations.Connie is survived by her husband of 70 years, Dr. George Stanley Mitchell, Jr.; three children- Julie Mitchell Mabe (Don) of Beaufort, SC, Jodie Mitchell Bayne of Newport News, George Stanley (Mitch) Mitchell, III (Marty) of Midlothian, VA; five grandchildren-Matthew Mitchell Mabe (Erica), of Atlanta, Laura Mabe Gardner (Dave) of Raleigh, Jessie Bayne McDougal (Ryan) of Newport News, Erin Mitchell (Jackie) of Richmond, VA and Hunter Mitchell of Richmond, VA; five great-grandchildren- Stella and Mason Mabe, Bennett and Brooks Gardner, and Sawyer McDougal. Connie is survived by Anne Burton Mitchell of Newport News, wife of the late George Stanley Mitchell, Sr.Barbara Brown of Newport News, Connie's caregiver and loving advocate for many years deserves deepest appreciation for her selfless love and devotion. Caregiver Cheryl Cochran, has also been loyal and invaluable. Countless others, unnamed but appreciated, deserve to be told "Thank you for being you."A private graveside service will be held due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Connie's memory may be made to her beloved church, Hidenwood Presbyterian. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.