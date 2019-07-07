|
|
Constance L. Brown, 83 of Newport News VA entered into eternal rest
on June 28, 2019. A loving Christian woman, Connie is survived by her dedicated soul mate: Ed Townsell, four devoted children: Robert Brown, Debra Woodard, Wanda Brown, and Adrian Brown (Angelia), 11 grandchildren: 20 great-grand children, 2 great-great grandchildren, 2 brothers: Carl and Douglas Lambeth; a sister: Lisa Joyner (Michael), and a host of other relatives. Visitation will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday July 9th at Nicholson and Cummings Funeral Home, Hampton, VA. The Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday July 10 at Holy Tabernacle Church of Deliverance, 14742 Warwick Blvd, NN VA, with internment to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019