NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
(757) 728-0122
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Tabernacle Church of Deliverance
14742 Warwick Blvd
Constance L. Brown, 83 of Newport News VA entered into eternal rest

on June 28, 2019. A loving Christian woman, Connie is survived by her dedicated soul mate: Ed Townsell, four devoted children: Robert Brown, Debra Woodard, Wanda Brown, and Adrian Brown (Angelia), 11 grandchildren: 20 great-grand children, 2 great-great grandchildren, 2 brothers: Carl and Douglas Lambeth; a sister: Lisa Joyner (Michael), and a host of other relatives. Visitation will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday July 9th at Nicholson and Cummings Funeral Home, Hampton, VA. The Funeral service will be 11:00 am, Wednesday July 10 at Holy Tabernacle Church of Deliverance, 14742 Warwick Blvd, NN VA, with internment to follow in Greenlawn Cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on July 7, 2019
