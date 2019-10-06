|
Cora Ann Miller passed away Wednesday September 18, 2019. Born October 24, 1968, the youngest of 3 children born to Janett Irene Burton and James Lee Burton while stationed with the U.S. Navy at Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Cora was raised in the Buckroe Beach section of Hampton and graduated from Phoebus High School in 1986 and went on to get her associate degree from Keys Business College. Upon graduation, Cora took a job as an accountant with a construction firm in Florida where she worked 10 years before returning to Hampton in 2002. There she met her true love and soul mate, Dale Fouse, with whom she spent her final years with.
Cora was an avid gardener who loved her flowers along with canning and preserving her herbs and vegetables. She loved the outdoors camping and fishing with her grandson and riding the 4 wheeler around the trails at Sleepy Hollow Hunt Club.
Cora leaves behind her daughter, Carla Nichole Burton, son Frank Preston Miller, 2 grandsons Christopher Elder and Frank Preston Miller III, granddaughter Shyanne Joyce Marie Elder, mother Janett Irene Burton, brother James Lee Burton and wife Linda Marie, brother Timothy Edward and wife Kathleen Marie along with aunts uncles nieces nephews and friends too numerous to mention.
Cora's favorite song was "Spirit in the Sky" by Norman Greenbaum and always turned up the radio and sang along, she wanted it played at her funeral so anytime you hear the song played think about Cora! A celebration of life will be held for Cora at a later date and details will be announced when finalized. www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 6, 2019