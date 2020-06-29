Deltaville - Cora L. Robinson, age 98, entered into enternal rest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence in Deltaville, Va. She was born in Locust Hill, Va. to the late George Elmore and Lena Pleasants West on August 17, 1921.



She was married to Louis H. Robinson, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, George 'Pete" West and great granddaughter, Yemaya I. Johnson.



She is survived by her loving children: Louis Jenson Robinson of Richmond, Va, Edmonia R. Scott of Deltaville, Va. and George Allen Robinson of Topping Va; two daughters-in-law, Hattie and Frauline Robinson; one granddaughter, Sharon Johnson (Lorenzo) of Richmond, Va.; five grandsons, Jenson and Christopher Robinson of Richmond, Va., Donovan Scott of Louisiana, Derek and Rodney Scott of Newport News, Va.; nine great grandchildren, Amaya and Jaden Johnson of Richmond, Va., Bianca, RaShawn, Elijah, Josiah and Kaelan Scott, Christian Williams and Isaiah Foster and two nephews, George and Ramon West both of Plainfield, N.J.



The viewing will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The homegoing graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at First Baptist Church Amburg in Deltaville, Va. 23043. Professional services entrusted to the J.K. Redmond Funeral Home, Shacklefords, Va.



