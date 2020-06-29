Cora L. Robinson
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deltaville - Cora L. Robinson, age 98, entered into enternal rest on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at her residence in Deltaville, Va. She was born in Locust Hill, Va. to the late George Elmore and Lena Pleasants West on August 17, 1921.

She was married to Louis H. Robinson, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her brother, George 'Pete" West and great granddaughter, Yemaya I. Johnson.

She is survived by her loving children: Louis Jenson Robinson of Richmond, Va, Edmonia R. Scott of Deltaville, Va. and George Allen Robinson of Topping Va; two daughters-in-law, Hattie and Frauline Robinson; one granddaughter, Sharon Johnson (Lorenzo) of Richmond, Va.; five grandsons, Jenson and Christopher Robinson of Richmond, Va., Donovan Scott of Louisiana, Derek and Rodney Scott of Newport News, Va.; nine great grandchildren, Amaya and Jaden Johnson of Richmond, Va., Bianca, RaShawn, Elijah, Josiah and Kaelan Scott, Christian Williams and Isaiah Foster and two nephews, George and Ramon West both of Plainfield, N.J.

The viewing will be held Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The homegoing graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. Thursday, July 2, 2020 at First Baptist Church Amburg in Deltaville, Va. 23043. Professional services entrusted to the J.K. Redmond Funeral Home, Shacklefords, Va.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church Amburg
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.K. Redmond Funeral Home
3632 Lewis B. Puller Memorial Highway
Shacklefords, VA 23156
804-785–3342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved