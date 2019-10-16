Home

Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
1:15 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
11 Browns Lane
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses
111 Browns Lane
Cora Lee Wright


1924 - 2019
Cora Lee Wright Obituary
Cora Lee Wright closed her eyes on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at home with her granddaughter by her side. Her life began on July 17, 1924. She was preceded in death by her husband James Wright Sr.

She leaves fond memories with her sons, James Jr. (Patricia), Melvin, Robert (Renee), Calvin (Linda), Neal (Brenda), Earl, Tony, Vincent (Denise), Timothy, and Lawrence; seventeen grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, a host of cousins and many caring friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 111 Browns Lane, with viewing beginning at 1:15 p.m. Interment to follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011 whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 16, 2019
