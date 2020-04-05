Home

Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Homes
46401 W. Ann Arbor Rd
Plymouth, MI 48170
(734) 459-2250
Cordelia Gale Burrow

Cordelia Gale Burrow Obituary
Burrow, Cordelia Lenora Gale, age 98, March 29, 2020 of Ann Arbor. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Livesay Burrow. Dear mother of Catherine Gale Burrow, the late David (Felecia) Burrow and Jennifer (Kent) Donovan. Grandmother of Anna (Stephen) Addcox, Elly (Matt) Gordon and Jay (Lexie) Burrow. Great Grandmother of Lily Claire and James Stephen Addcox, and Kara Rose and Lenora Grace Gordon. Arrangements entrusted to Vermeulen-Sajewski Funeral Home, 46401 Ann Arbor Road West, Plymouth, MI. Memorial contributions can be made to the Surry Baptist Church, American Bible Society, The Gospel Coalition or Smile Train. Interment at Oakwood Cemetery, Surry, VA at a later date. To share a memory, please visit vermeulenfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 5, 2020
