Corene Roane Cherry, 100 years old, died on Monday, June 3, 2019. Born in Middlesex County, she moved to Newport News as a child. She was a member of Parkview Baptist Church, and worked for 24 years at Hilton Pharmacy and 7 years for Newport News Shipbuilding as a clerk. She was a loving mother and grandmother whose family was second only to her faith in God.Survivors include two children, Nita Thomas of Newport News and Rosie Hodges (Johnny) of Hampton; five grandchildren, Kevin Thomas (Gina), John Thomas (Kim), Sharolyn Smith, Leo King (Cathy), and David King; eleven great-grandchildren, Ashley "Nikki" Thomas, Shaun Thomas, Jennifer Thomas, Jake Smith, Adam Smith, Hannah Smith, Tyler King,Trevor Thomas, Marie Hughes, Priscilla Price and James Griffin; and three great-great grandchildren, Joshua Thomas, Sofia Johnson and Bradan Ballard. Visitation will begin at 10 AM Friday, June 7, 2019, followed by a funeral service at 11 AM at Parkview Baptist Church with Rev. Rusty Beck and Rev. Lawrence Bierman officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Parkview Baptist Church, 604 Hilton Blvd., Newport News, VA 23605.Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019
