Cornelia E. Turbessi, 62, entered into eternal rest on June 17, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with breast cancer. She was born 2 April, 1957 in Heidesheim, Germany, to Walter and Elisabeth Beck.



Conny loved spending time with her family and friends. She enjoyed boating, swimming, gardening, traveling, board games, and playing cards. A lifelong lover of Great Danes; She truly loved all of the dogs she ever had and cared for them as true family members.



She met her husband, Michael T. Turbessi, in Germany, while he was stationed there for the U.S. Army in 1985. They were happily married for 33 years. Along with her husband Michael, she is survived by her father, Walter B. Beck, her children Mathias M. Turbessi, Alina M. Turbessi, and daughter-in-law Vera Turbessi. She is also survived by her two Great Danes, Casey and Thor, as well as her grandpuppy, Hunter.



A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Sunday, 30 June, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Cornerstone Community Church, located at 1003 Moyer Road, Newport News, Virginia 23608.



In appreciation of the great medical service given to Conny over the years, the Turbessi family request that any memorial contributions be made to the Riverside Peninsula Cancer Institute. Office of Dr. Flavia E. Kostov, M.D. Newport News, Virginia.