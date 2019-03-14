Resources More Obituaries for Cornelia Daniels Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Cornelia Henrietta Daniels

Obituary Condolences Flowers Cornelia Henrietta Daniels affectionately known as "Connie", went to be with her heavenly Father on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Riverside Regional Hospital in Newport News, VA. Connie was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 21, 1936 to the late Luther Andrew and Cornelia Bussey. After her mother's death, her father Luther remarried Carrie Wideman Bussey. Connie attended both Lincoln and George Washington Carver Elementary Schools where she became a servant for the Lord early in life. As a young child, she was active in her home church of St. Clement's Episcopal Church in Inkster, MI where she sang in the choir and was involved in youth fellowship. Connie's energetic spirit continued throughout high school. She was a member of both the orchestra, where she played the violin, and the marching band where she played the clarinet. For her excellence, she received the Senior Honor Award. Connie graduated from Inkster High School in 1953. Connie has always had a giving and caring spirit as was evidenced by her decision to become a nurse. She attended Goldberg Trade School in Detroit, MI and was certified by the Board of Nursing in 1955; she later pursued and completed her Registered Nursing degree. Throughout her career, she worked in several different types of medical settings to include Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit, MI., Eastern State Hospital and Pines Convalescent Center both in Williamsburg, VA; and Southampton Health Services in Newport News, VA. She eventually transitioned to working private care cases until she retired in 2004. Connie's giving, caring and loving personality allowed her to establish and maintain lifelong friendships throughout her long and distinguished career. She met the love of her life Joseph Daniels and was married August 25, 1958 in Toledo, OH. As the spouse of an Air Force member, she traveled to various locations to include the Philippines, Eglin Air Force Base, FL, and Langley Air Force Base, VA where they eventually settled permanently. Connie stayed busy and was especially fond of bowling, playing pinochle and bidwiz. She was an avid reader and joined a book club, "The Inquiring Minds" where she was able to not only enjoy stimulating conversations regarding several key publications, but also experience social engagement with other women. Connie's strong work ethic and dedication carried over into her involvement at church. She could often be seen wearing her St. Cyprian's T-shirt, sweat shirt or apron; she was a parishioner who wore many hats. She was a Lay Eucharistic Minister; a member of both the Speech Choir and the Inspirational Choir; a member of Circle 2; member of the Episcopal Church Women; a greeter, and a Stewardship Committee member. After the death of her husband Joseph in 1997, Connie spearheaded a bereavement group to provide comfort and support to other grieving parishioners who experienced the loss of a loved one. She also helped to create and organize the Homeless Feeding Program which sought to provide hot meals to homeless and low-income residents within the community. Connie was a member of the Daughters of the King whose mission is "the extension of Christ's Kingdom through prayer, service, and evangelism". She was a true steward of God devoting her time, talent and treasure to uplifting and serving the Lord. Connie is preceded in death by her parents/step-parent, Luther, Cornelia and Carrie; her husband Joseph; and her brothers, Carver and Luther. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Michael Daniels of Newport News, VA; daughter, Kimberly Canty and her husband, Will H. Canty III of Yorktown, VA; two grandchildren, Alexis Canty of Houston, TX and Will H. Canty IV of Yorktown, VA; her sisters, Theodosia Peacock of San Bernardino, CA; Lutheretta Cheeseboro and her husband Clinton of Denver, CO; Rhonda Harris of Marietta, GA; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and special friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church in Hampton, VA by the Very Reverend Dr. Ronald E. Ramsey. Burial will immediately follow at Hampton Memorial Gardens. Family and friends are to assemble at the church by 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Connie's favorite charity, . Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA 757-723-4117. Published in Daily Press on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.