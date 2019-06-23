Cornelia Saunders, 97, went home to be with the Lord on June 21, 2019. Cornelia, known as "Connie" or "Cuddy" to some, was a life-long resident of Newport News. She was a strong and loving wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother, and friend, with a quiet wit that warmed and encouraged all who knew her. Widowed at the age of 36, Connie successfully raised three sons, and never re-married. She was very active, and loved exercise, painting, music and her family.



She was a long-time member of Denbigh Baptist Church, where she had many cherished friends. She will be greatly missed, but her family rejoices knowing that she is now in the presence of the Lord and reunited with many of her loved ones who have gone before her.



Connie was preceded in death by her parents, John and Cornelia Slotboom; her husband Paul D. Saunders Sr.; her sisters, Lena Slotboom and Paulina Greene; her brother John Slotboom; and two of her sons, Paul D. Saunders Jr. and John R. Saunders.



She is survived by her son Jerry W. Saunders (Jonna); her daughter-in-law Betsy D. Saunders; her niece Pat Picarello (William); her six grandchildren, Angela Arnold (Chris), Julie Saunders (Lee), Paul D. Saunders III (Tammie), Jennifer Saunders, Jessica Carlough, and Casey McKenzie (Ryan); her twelve great-grandchildren; and her two great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral service will be at 6:30 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home on Monday, June 24, 2019, with Rev. Paul D. Saunders III officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Peninsula Rescue Mission, 3700 Huntington Ave., Newport News, VA 23607 (https://prm.info/donate.html). This was a ministry that was very dear to her heart.



