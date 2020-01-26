|
Cornelia (Lia) Verginia Coronel, 78, of Williamsburg, Virginia, passed away on January 12, 2020 at her home.
She was preceded in death by her father, Marinus Adrianus Petrus Hendrik Huijbregts and mother, Olga Annie Lie-A-Huen.
Lia was a single mother who raised three children. Lia retired from Colonial Williamsburg and was a member of Congregation Zion's Sake, 1233 Shields Rd., Newport News, Virginia 23188 and attended Jamestown Christian Fellowship, 5306 Olde Towne Rd., Williamsburg, Virginia 23188.
She enjoyed sitting on her deck or from her kitchen table watching the birds feed off her feeders. She also enjoyed knitting, photography, puzzles, travel, Pow Wows with her daughter Monique, faith based fellowship and spending time with her family. Lia enjoyed the friendships she gained at the YMCA Silver Sneakers of Yorktown.
She is survived by her son, Rodney Coronel and his wife, Kelly Coronel; daughters, Monique Coronel, Ilonka D'Azevedo (Bobby); grandchildren, Nicole Pappas, Christopher Pappas, Christopher Judkins, Kasey Schneider (Curtis) and Corbin Coronel; and great-grandchildren, Alyssa Mullinax, Alexia Lincoln and Alena Pappas. She is also survived by her sister, Annie Helouise Camille Huijbregts de Graaf of Holland.
A "Home Going Celebration" will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10 AM at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd., Williamsburg, Virginia. A reception will follow at Villages of Westminster Clubhouse, 4820 Wellesley Blvd, Williamsburg, Virginia at 11:30 AM.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Sentara RMH Foundation Heart and Vascular Center https://www.supportrmh.org/ways-to-give/donate in Memory of Lia Coronel.
We thank Dr. David Dexter, Dr. Amit Badiyre, Dr. David Baran, Dr. Erick Kiehl as well as the incredible 2nd Floor ICU nurses and 5th Floor nurses at the Sentara Heart Hospital as well as the nurses and doctors at Sentara Williamsburg who provided our mother, grandmother and friend the most amazing care and hope.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 26, 2020