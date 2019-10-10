Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Little Zion Baptist Church
Hampton, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Little Zion Baptist Church
Hampton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Corrie Turner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Corrie J. Turner


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Corrie J. Turner Obituary
Corrie Jean Turner, the oldest of 4 children, began her life March 18, 1926 and entered into eternal rest on October 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Laurence G. Turner; son, Laurence G. Turner, Jr.; sister, Emily Ann; and brothers, Joseph and Ted Hancox. Her legacy lives on through her 3 devoted and loving sons, Michael Turner, Rueben Turner (loving daughter-in-law, Patrice), and Kevin Turner and their offsprings. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Little Zion Baptist Church, Hampton. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Corrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now