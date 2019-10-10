|
|
Corrie Jean Turner, the oldest of 4 children, began her life March 18, 1926 and entered into eternal rest on October 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Laurence G. Turner; son, Laurence G. Turner, Jr.; sister, Emily Ann; and brothers, Joseph and Ted Hancox. Her legacy lives on through her 3 devoted and loving sons, Michael Turner, Rueben Turner (loving daughter-in-law, Patrice), and Kevin Turner and their offsprings. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Little Zion Baptist Church, Hampton. Viewing will be from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 10, 2019