Corrine Bivens Smith, daughter to Otis and Essie Bivens, passed peacefully in the early hours of November 25th, 2020. She was born in 1931 in Catawba County, N.C. in the midst of the Great Depression, the ninth child of a large and close knit family of 14.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest C. Smith, and her grandson, Zachary R. Smith. Corrine is survived by son Roger Prescott and wife Jeni, son Terry Smith and wife Shannon, and daughter Susan Smith.



Corrine was loved by everyone that knew her, especially children that were drawn to her like bees to honey. She was a gifted writer and storyteller, but the joy of her life was caring for and nurturing her family. We will miss her smile and the light of love that shown so bright within her.



A Memorial Service will be held for Corrine at a later date.



