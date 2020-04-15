|
|
Corrine Patricia Myers, 69, beloved wife, mother, and nana, passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia, Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Williamsburg, Va.
Born in Chicago, Il, June 20, 1950, she graduated from Northeastern Illinois University in 1972. She retired from the Chicago Public Schools after 30 years of service, with her final assignment as the Administrative Assistant to the Principal at Steinmetz College Prep.
She is predeceased in death by her parents Frank and Pauline Radzik, and brother, Glenn Radzik (CPD ret.).
She is lovingly remembered by her husband, Lyle Myers (CPD ret.); son and daughter-in-law, Robert and Anne Myers (grandchildren Josephine & Halsey); and daughter Christine (Ben) Griffis.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration at www.theaftd.org.
Condolences for the family may be offered online at www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/williamsburg-va/corrine-myers-9111627.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 15, 2020