Corynne Mehrens, 88, West Point, VA, passed in the spring. Born in Sallisaw, OK, she was a member of St. Johns Episcopal Church and sang in the choir. She was a good friend to many, loved the Mattaponi River, her flower gardens, the birds and antiques. She is survived by her three children, a sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren and their families. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of choice