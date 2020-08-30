1/
Courtney C. Saunders
1975 - 2020
Courtney C. Saunders departed this life Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born to the late George and Helen Saunders on February 14, 1975. He was educated in the Brooklyn, N.Y. school system. Employed by Versability Resources for many years. He leaves to cherish his memory, brothers Gregory and Michael Saunders , nephew Dajavon Saunders all of Newport News. Grandmother Lillie M. Cain, seven aunts, three uncles and a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 from 3 pm - 6 pm @ funeral home. A funeral service will be held September 1, 2020 at 11am @ Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Viewing
03:00 - 06:00 PM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
SEP
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
Funeral services provided by
NICKELSON-CUMMINGS FUNERAL HOME - HAMPTON
4304 VICTORIA BOULEVARD
Hampton, VA 23669
(757) 728-0122
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
Courtney was a very down time earth and kind person. His spirit was so bright and amazing! My prayers and thoughts are with his family right now during this difficult time.
Kendra Wormley
Coworker
August 29, 2020
Rest in peace Countrey, you will be missed, may our God give the family strength during this time. Thank you for reaching out to me so I could talk with your brother Greg.
Tricia, Shelia, Geneva Isaac
Friend
August 28, 2020
Definitely going to miss you little brother. Rest Easy.
Norman Murray
Friend
