Courtney C. Saunders departed this life Sunday, August 23, 2020. He was born to the late George and Helen Saunders on February 14, 1975. He was educated in the Brooklyn, N.Y. school system. Employed by Versability Resources for many years. He leaves to cherish his memory, brothers Gregory and Michael Saunders , nephew Dajavon Saunders all of Newport News. Grandmother Lillie M. Cain, seven aunts, three uncles and a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Viewing will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 from 3 pm - 6 pm @ funeral home. A funeral service will be held September 1, 2020 at 11am @ Nickelson-Cummings Funeral Home.



