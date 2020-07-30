Courtnie June Ferrell, 25, beloved mother, daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin, and friend left us unexpectedly on June 21, 2020 to be welcomed into the arms of Jesus. Her father, William Ferrell, previously deceased in 2010 received the greatest Father's Day gift of all time, to be reunited with his daughter whom he loved dearly.



Along with her father, William Ferrell, Courtnie is preceded in death by her stepbrother Shawn Ferrell, Hampton, VA. Courtnie is survived and greatly missed by her son Camden Keaton from Newport News, VA; mother and stepfather, Brenda and Randy Thomas from Hampton, VA; stepbrother Devin Thomas from Phoenix, AZ; grandparents Boyd and Dottie Hawbaker from Chambersburg, PA; grandmother Lilly Belle Ferrell from Danville, VA; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins. Her boyfriend Dylan Reynolds, closest cousin Alexandra Perkins, best friend Kelsie Sheppard, and lifelong friend Megan Agee held an extra special place in her heart.



Courtnie graduated from Phoebus High School in 2012. Her friendly, bubbly, outgoing personality was well suited for her career in sales and customer service. She loved interacting with people. The more she could do to help other people the happier she was. As an avid Dallas Cowboys fan she enjoyed when Dallas played the Redskins so she and her Pops Randy could cheer against Mom who stayed loyal to the Redskins. Her compassion for music and singing led to her spiritual enlightenment for the love of God which she enjoyed sharing with others.



Spending time with family was cherished. Movie nights, danceathons, cooking, playing games, fishing, and inviting family over for barbecues were favorite activities. Trips to Chambersburg, PA, and Danville, VA, were fond memories for her as well. Daily phone calls with mom were never missed.



Courtnie's greatest joy in life was being mommy. Her son Camden was her world. Camden would always tell her she was "the best mommy ever" and it was quite evident when you saw them together that the two of them couldn't love each other more. The addition of Camerynn and Carson Reynolds to her life made being a mom extra special as she had so much love for them as she did her own son.



When you think of Courtnie, celebrate the good memories you have of her. May your remembrance of all the smiles, the love, the laughter, and the compassion truly warm your hearts as it does ours.



A special celebration of life service will be held at Phoebus United Methodist Church. The celebration will be private due to COVID-19 restraints. Memorial gifts may be made to Brenda Thomas, 16 Magnolia Place, Hampton, VA 23669 for deposit into a trust fund set up for her son Camden.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store